Il Comune di Villa Castelli ha presentato il programma degli eventi denominato “Ripartiamo a Villa Castelli – Estate 2022”. Tra gli eventi in programma nel ricchissimo cartellone in concerto di Pupo, il 5 agosto alle ore 20.30.

Ecco il cartellone completo: